Video games: an industry in full concentration

Since its inception in 1993 as Sony Computer Entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment has been a constantly evolving company, adapting to the rapidly evolving video game industry. In recent years, the rise of entertainment subscription services has prompted major manufacturers like Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo to offer different formulas, providing not only online gaming access but also a catalog of games, both new and old.

Nintendo focuses on retro games, Sony offers various generations of games on the cloud, limited demos, and other features, while Microsoft, through its Game Pass, allows players to access a large portion of the Xbox catalog, discover indie games, utilize cloud gaming, and uniquely, access all first-party Xbox games on the day of release.

To sustain their services and consoles, these companies have acquired and invested in other entities. We have witnessed Zynga being acquired by Take-Two, Tencent investing heavily, Embracer becoming a giant player, Microsoft acquiring Bethesda, and Sony obtaining Bungie, Firesprite, Housemarque, Nixxes, and Savage Games Studios. These companies also acquire entities that support creative and technical efforts, beyond game production.

PlayStation turns up the volume with Audeze

In a recent announcement, Sony revealed its acquisition of Audeze, a company specializing in high-end audio equipment, particularly for gaming. It is important to note that Sony already produces audio equipment, but this acquisition specifically targets the improvement of audio in Sony Interactive Entertainment’s gaming ecosystem. Despite becoming part of Sony, Audeze will maintain its independent operation and continue producing cross-platform materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audeze is known for offering headphones and loudspeakers that utilize patented proprietary technologies, including planar magnetic drivers. This acquisition could bring more efficient headsets optimized for the PS5 to the consumer market.