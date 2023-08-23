Sonic Superstars Launch Date Announced

The highly anticipated game, Sonic Superstars, will be available on October 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, according to SEGA.

Check out the latest details below:

New Gameplay Trailer Released

The newest trailer for Sonic Superstars showcases more gameplay from Sonic’s upcoming adventure, including deeper looks at local co-op and Battle Mode.

Key Features:

A New Spin on a Classic – The 2D Sonic high-speed sidescrolling action platforming you know and love, reimagined with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, an all-new setting, and new ways to play!

Play as your Favorite Characters – Choose from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and take advantage of their unique abilities to blaze a path across the Northstar Islands as they race to defeat Dr. Eggman, who has teamed up with an old nemesis, Fang.

Harness the Power of the Chaos Emeralds – Multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more with the powers of the Chaos Emeralds.

More Friends, More Fun – For the first time ever in a Sonic game, play through the entire campaign with up to three other players with drop-in and drop-out four-layer local cooperative play.

Battle Your Friends – Compete online with up to seven other players, or three other players locally, in an all-new player-versus-player minigame!

Digital Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order Details

SEGA also unveiled Sonic Superstars‘ Digital Deluxe edition, which includes the base game, LEGO Fun Pack with LEGO character skins for Amy, Tails and Knuckles and levels for Battle Mode, as well as extra content such as a special Sonic Rabbit skin, Mecha Sonic parts for Battle Mode, exclusive wallpapers, a digital artbook, and a mini-original soundtrack for $69.99 USD.

Sonic fans can pre-order the physical and digital standard or Digital Deluxe editions of Sonic Superstars ahead of launch at sonicsuperstars.com to receive an exclusive in-game LEGO Eggman character skin. Plus, every player of Sonic Superstars will be able to experience the Blue Blur in brick form with a free LEGO Sonic skin available at launch!

Edition Options:

Standard Edition ($59.99 USD) Base game (Physical or Digital) Free LEGO Sonic skin

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99 USD) Base game (Digital Only) Sonic Rabbit Skin LEGO Fun Pack Mecha Sonic parts for Battle Mode Additional menu screen wallpapers Digital art book and mini-original soundtrack Free LEGO Sonic skin



About Sonic Superstars

Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, and harness all-new Emerald Powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to three other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands’ giant animals into Badniks before it’s too late!

Multiplayer Trailer

English

Japanese