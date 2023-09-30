A new update has been released for Sonic Frontiers Update 1.40. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Sonic Frontiers Update 1.40 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
New story – Head back to Ouranos Island and play through additional stories.
New Playable Characters – Play as Tails, Amys, or Knuckles, each with their own unique powers and abilities
New challenges, collectibles, and more!
Additional bug fixes and quality of life adjustments.