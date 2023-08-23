Song of Nunu, a soothing League of Legends adventure

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, a game set in the League of Legends universe, has been revealed at the Into The Infinite event. The game takes place in the snowy lands of the Freljord and invites players to embody Nunu, a little boy, who teams up with a Yeti named Willump. Their relationship has evolved over time, and together they embark on a captivating adventure.

A release date?

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is a platform game that offers various situations, as shown in the gameplay images. Players can slide down frozen slopes, climb structures, and solve puzzles. The game is expected to be released in the fall on PC (via GOG, Steam, and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch.