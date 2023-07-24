Somerville: A Possible New Port for PlayStation

There are speculations that Somerville, originally an Xbox exclusive, might be making its way to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This would follow the trend set by the recent release of High on Life on Sony’s home consoles.

Online Speculation

According to a report by PushSquare, hints of a possible PlayStation version of Somerville can be found in the video game trophy listings on the popular website Exophase. While it is always advisable to wait for official confirmation from the developers, these listings strongly suggest that a PlayStation port is in the works.

Mixed Reviews

Initially released on Xbox and Game Pass in November, Somerville received moderate reviews. The game’s science fiction setting and mysterious gameplay, reminiscent of titles like Limbo and Inside, were praised. However, some critics and players had reservations about the level design choices.

Await Official Announcement

As we eagerly await confirmation on the release timeline for PlayStation, it is worth noting that High on Life debuted shortly after its trophy list appeared online. In the meantime, you can check out our review of Somerville to learn more about the game.