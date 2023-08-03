Somerville Release Date for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Announced

Jumpship has announced that Somerville will be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 31.

Somerville was initially launched for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC platforms on November 15, 2022.

About Somerville

In the wake of catastrophe, you must find a way to reunite your family. Somerville is a science-fiction adventure that explores the personal consequences of a large-scale conflict.

Family

You embark on a journey to locate your family after an alien invasion.

The Invasion

Experience the struggles of a young family separated during a global conflict against a hostile alien civilization. Witness the full impact of this catastrophic event on others.

Explore, Learn, and Communicate

Explore the devastation caused by the invading alien force and those who resisted. Discover more about their motives and methods as you journey further.

Key Features

Solve puzzles in an altered landscape filled with alien sediment.

Flee, hide from, or negotiate dangerous encounters.

Observe and learn from every alien entity.

Uncover multiple endings and their significance.

Watch the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 announce trailer below.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Announce Trailer