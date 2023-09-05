Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Heart Machine have announced that Solar Ash will be released for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch on September 14.

The game will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.

Solar Ash was initially released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on December 2, 2021. It later became available on PC via Steam on December 6, 2022.

Overview of Solar Ash

From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash. Set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilizations past, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner determined to stop at nothing to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid’s path of eternal hunger. Fight through mobs of grotesque creatures, grind rails with sheer delight, grapple to wild heights, take down enormous bosses, and surf the ashen clouds of shattered, bygone worlds swallowed by the void. In this highly stylized action adventure unlike any other, will Rei persevere and make her way through the deadly encounters of this ravenous void in order to save her home? Will she learn the truth about these massive beasts that roam this strange land and uncover the mysteries of the Starseed and Echo? The answers to these questions, and more, await you in the Ultravoid.

Watch the Xbox and Switch Release Date Trailer: