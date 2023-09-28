SNK has recently revealed that they will be hosting the highly anticipated third open beta test for their upcoming game, The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match, exclusively on PlayStation 4. The beta test is scheduled to start on October 3 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET and will run until October 9 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET.

Exciting Game Modes

During the beta test, players will have the opportunity to experience various exciting game modes. These include the Practice Mode, which can be accessed while waiting for an online match. Additionally, the Network Mode, featuring Ranked Match, will also be available for players to put their skills to the test against other online players. The Option Mode allows players to customize game settings to their preferences. Lastly, the Customize Mode offers players the chance to personalize their gaming experience.

Release and Expectations

The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match is set to release on November 16 for PlayStation 4 and Switch. With its intense fighting gameplay and the inclusion of various game modes, this latest installment promises to be an exciting addition to the popular fighting game series.