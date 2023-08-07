SNK Announces The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match for PS4 and Switch
Introduction
SNK announces this The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match coming to PS4 and Switch on November 16. A new trailer also shows us the central features of the fighting game.
Announcement and Release Date
The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match was announced in April (we reported).
Conclusion
