A new update has been released for Sniper Elite 5 Update 1.11
Sniper Elite 5 Team
- Added FREE ‘Amongst the Rubble’ Survival map
- Support for NEW ‘Concealed Target’ Weapon & Skin pack
- Added Prestige Mode allowing players to restart their progression multiple times
- Added support for highly requested Map Voting in Quick Match multiplayer lobbies
- Added Shot Callout functionality in the Firing Range
- Added ‘Game Update’ functionality to highlight new content and DLC
- Updated the Axis Invasion rematch messaging to be clearer if the invader declines a rematch
- Fix to a ledge in Secret Weapons that players could climb down but not back up
- Fixed an issue where special ammo types were disappearing after saving game and reloading
- Resolved an issue where players could get stuck on a ladder in No Cross
- Fixed a set of stairs in Secret Weapons that some players found hard to climb
- In Spy Academy we have fixed an issue where players could fall through a wall and under the game map
- Resolved issues caused by having Satchel Charges in Equipment slot one
- Fixed a known issue with Exfiltration from Liberation
- Replaced incorrect German translation of ‘stealth’ on Mission Summary screen
- The P.K Berlin scope was displayed the wrong way round on rifles, now displays correctly
- Resolved collision issues which were allowing players to breach the fence when playing No Cross on Flooded Village
- Fix for Multiplayer D.L. Carbine Kills within the weapon’s audible range being recorded as a negative value rather than a positive – this fix will kick in the next time a kill within audible range is recorded, and no progress towards the associated Extended Suppressor Barrel unlock will be lost
- In Survival Mode an issue where weapons dropped on raised surfaces could not always be picked up again has been fixed
- Fixed issue of players falling through the map on Atlantic Wall
- Instances of Karl picking up a weapon and appearing empty handed have been resolved
- Fixed a rare issue where SMG Kill Cam would display incorrectly
- When playing Invasion Mode players will no longer be able to leave the game during Kill Cam to avoid the kill being attributed
- Resolved an issue where players can fall through the map below the bridge on Spy Academy
- Fixed a multiplayer bug where players with Toughened Skill respawn with only four health bars.
- Replaced a missing zip line on War Factory
Fixes for Landing Force:
- Fixed an issue where Schmidt can fall through the map when killed leaving players unable to get the scuttle codes
- Players can no longer get stuck in lift shaft
- Fixed the radio tower animation when a player invades the game after the tower has been destroyed
- Resolved an issue where players can fall through the map
- Removed incorrectly placed Alarm button board
- Fixed various collision and texture issues
- Fixed grammatical and spelling errors
Source: Sniper Elite 5
