Rebellion announces a full edition of Sniper Elite 5 which will be released digitally only on August 24th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Here we get the main game including all expansions and the accompanying press release has the corresponding words ready:

Sniper Elite 5 offers unparalleled tactical third-person action. Players will work their way through the most immersive maps the series has ever seen. These come with real locations, captured in impressive detail.

As well as the full original game Sniper Elite 5 With a thrilling nine-mission campaign, invasion mode, multiplayer and coop modes, the Complete Edition also includes: four additional DLC missions: Landing Force, Conqueror, Rough Landing, and Kraken Awakes; New weapons, including the popular Mosin-Nagant and the P.1938 Suppressed Pistol; four weapon skin packs that give the armory a unique look; three DLC character skin packs, including the popular American Airbourne and Ghillie Suit skins, as well as two additional Karl skins. Additionally, players have the option to take down Hitler himself in the Target Leader Wolf Mountain mission.

Sniper Elite 5 is set during D-Day in France in 1944, when the hero Karl Fairburne takes part in a US Rangers covert operation to weaken the Atlantic Wall fortifications on the Breton coast. There he makes contact with the French Resistance, with whom he discovers a secret Nazi plot that threatens to turn the war back in favor of the Nazis: Operation Kraken. It’s now up to Karl to uncover the Axis’ plans and put an end to Operation Kraken and its mastermind, Abelard Möller, before it can even begin.

Sniper Elite 5 also offers more ways to play with friends than ever before. Players can infiltrate other players’ campaigns as an Axis sniper and take part in a deadly game of cat and mouse that adds a new dimension to the challenge. Alternatively, players can team up in all of the game’s missions in coop mode. In addition, players can test their sniper skills in exciting 16-player multiplayer battles, with customizable characters and equipment that can be upgraded by earning experience points, medals, and ribbons. Those who prefer to play in teams can take on waves of enemies with up to three other players in survival mode.