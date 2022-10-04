Neco Fumes Agni Exclusive | Odyssey Event

Bioslicer Tsukuyomi Exclusive | Odyssey Event

Tacosura Bakasura Exclusive | Taco Time Chest

King of Hearts Zeus Exclusive | Royal Suit Chest

Conquest Scorpions Fixed an issue where these did not regen HP once leashed



Items:

(UPGRADE) BLUESTONE BROOCH

In this bonus update we have three changes that are closely tied together. Warriors (and sometimes Guardians) have an especially high damage output. The items contributing to this are all seeing decreases to the bonus damage that their passives can deal out. We wanted to make sure to hit all three of these items, which affect different classes and different phases of the game.

Decreased the Bonus Damage Scaling on the Item’s Passive from 7.5% to 6% of the target’s current health.

GLADIATOR’S SHIELD

Decreased the Bonus Damage Scaling on the Item’s Passive from 35% to 30% of your Protections from items and abilities

MANTICORE’S SPIKES

Decreased Damage on this item’s Passive from 4%/8% to 3%/6% of the allies/item’s owner max HP

TRANSCENDENCE

This item is dominating physical builds and has been for a while now, but we want to be careful about Hunter and Assassin balance overall, so we are opting for a smaller nerf here. This should open up more build options to compete with Transcendence without nerfing those classes too heavily. We plan to introduce some newly buffed items in the next main update to continue to shift builds across all of SMITE’s classes.

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35

Gods

YU HUANG

The newest Mage is quite the priority pick lately, sporting the highest ban count for a Mage in Ranked, and yet still has quite a high play count. We have seen him be equally highly prioritized in SPL as well. The Jade Emperor’s Ultimate has huge potential for damage, especially with the current itemization, so we are placing our focus there for his damage nerf.

DUELING DRAGONS

Decreased the Magical Power Scaling on the Push Damage from 60% to 50%

CABRAKAN

This larger version of Loki is crushing the competition. Showing up in multiple roles and being especially favored by the current items, Cabrakan has risen to perhaps the highest position in the meta he has ever seen. In addition to the Manticore’s Spikes nerf, which will certainly affect him, we are also nerfing two of his damaging abilities to bring him into line with the rest of his class. At this time he just provides too much pressure, and kill security.

REFRACTION SHIELD

Decreased Base Damage from 100/155/210/265/320 to 80/135/190/245/300

TREMORS

Decrease Base Damage per tick from 22/32/42/52/62 to to 18/28/38/48/58

KING ARTHUR

Long live the king. The item changes will certainly be hitting this god too, so we are looking to only a small additional nerf to this top of the line Warrior. Arthur is incredibly evasive, while also outputting nonstop damage, which can overwhelm even the most coordinated of teams. We are decreasing his kill potential by taking down the Max HP based damage on his ultimate. We are also aware of a bug he currently has that causes his basic attack to move erratically. We are working on a fix for that in a future update.

EXCALIBUR’S WRATH

Decreased Max HP Damage from 5/6.5/8/9.5/11% to 5/6/7/8/9% on the Landing Hit