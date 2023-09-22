Open-World Multiplayer Survival Game, Smalland: Survive the Wilds, to Launch on December 7

Merge Games announced that the highly anticipated open-world multiplayer survival game, Smalland: Survive the Wilds, will be leaving Early Access and officially launching on December 7. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, as well as PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. This announcement also includes the introduction of the console versions.

Smalland: Survive the Wilds originally entered Early Access for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 29. Since then, new content has been consistently added to the Early Access version leading up to the official launch. Players can expect a third major content update in October, which will bring a new biome, new creatures, and more exciting features to the game.

Following the game’s official launch, Smalland: Survive the Wilds will continue to receive updates and new content for both console and PC players.

About Smalland: Survive the Wilds

In Smalland: Survive the Wilds, players are immersed in a captivating world where they join the Smallfolk, who have emerged from their burrows after centuries of living underground. With the giants gone, it is now their mission to reclaim the Overland. Players take on the role of a vanguard in this epic adventure, experiencing the world at a tiny scale. They must explore, scavenge, craft, and build as they fight to establish a foothold in this hostile new world.

A New Perspective on Adventure In Smalland: Survive the Wilds, players will encounter breathtaking landscapes and environments. They will scale towering trees, navigate through narrow cracks in the earth, and explore dense forests, hazardous swamps, and mysterious ruins. This open-world game offers a unique perspective on adventure. Turn Nature to Your Adventure Smalland: Survive the Wilds allows players to fight, tame, and mount various creatures. They can leap great distances on grasshoppers, soar through the treetops on birds, and scurry through undergrowth on spiders. The world and its inhabitants are yours to conquer. Survive Alone or Thrive Together The game supports multiplayer gameplay, accommodating up to 10 players. Players can join forces with friends to explore, fight, build, and survive the wilds together as a team. Build the Foundations of a New World Through scavenging and refining resources, players can construct encampments with multiple material tiers, ranging from wood to stone and metal. They can choose a favorite spot in the world and build their own permanent settlement atop towering trees. Craft New Gear to Even the Odds Collect powerful armors that provide resistances and abilities, and customize their appearance by mixing and matching different pieces. Players can add wings to their armor to fly and glide through the world or use a grappling hook to swing from tree to tree. A Dynamic Ecosystem The game features a dynamic ecosystem with variable weather conditions, including lethal storms, and changing seasons that require different survival techniques to avoid an early death. Key Features A vast open sandbox world to explore from a tiny perspective.

Solo gameplay or multiplayer with support for up to 10 players.

Taming and mounting of insects, spiders, birds, and more to enhance travel capabilities.

Exploration on the ground or taking to the skies.

Ability to build and customize a Great Tree base that can be carried to new servers.

Engaging Smallfolk lore through narrative quests and encounters with non-playable characters.

A dynamic weather system and random events that create a living environment.

Player upgrades and customization, allowing players to choose between a warrior or builder role.

Release Date Trailer

Watch the thrilling release date trailer below to get a glimpse of the immersive world of Smalland: Survive the Wilds.