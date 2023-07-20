Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer IguanaBee have announced a new action adventure game called Skull Island: Rise of Kong. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam), and is set to launch this fall.

Players can purchase the standard edition of Skull Island: Rise of Kong for $39.99. There will also be a digital deluxe “Colossal Edition” priced at $49.99, which includes exclusive features such as red-tinted rage mode, the original look of classic King Kong films, a variety of Kong styles to choose from, a boss-rush mode, and behind-the-scenes content like in-game artwork and the orchestral soundtrack.

About Skull Island: Rise of Kong

In Skull Island: Rise of Kong, players will take on the role of Kong as they seek vengeance for the death of Kong’s parents. Traverse the island’s treacherous environments, discover its secrets, and unleash Kong’s power to defeat primal beasts and conquer unique bosses.

Key Features

Explore the Origins of the King – Start as the orphaned Kong and witness his evolution to become the King of Skull Island while seeking revenge against Gaw.

– Start as the orphaned Kong and witness his evolution to become the King of Skull Island while seeking revenge against Gaw. Unleash the Fury of Kong – Use devastating combos and a powerful roar to dominate Gaw’s minions and unleash brutal finishing attacks.

– Use devastating combos and a powerful roar to dominate Gaw’s minions and unleash brutal finishing attacks. Ascend to New Heights – Unlock new abilities through special events and intense boss fights to reach Kong’s full potential.

– Unlock new abilities through special events and intense boss fights to reach Kong’s full potential. Discover the Mythos of Skull Island – Explore diverse terrains and uncover collectibles to learn more about the mysterious history of Skull Island.

Watch the announcement trailer below and check out the screenshots in the gallery.

Announcement Trailer