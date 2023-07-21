Skull Island: Rise of Kong – Game News
Skull Island: Rise of Kong
Introduction
About the Game
Game Mill Entertainment and IguanaBee introduce us Skull Island: Rise of Kong for all current systems. A trailer for the action adventure is shown at the top.
Skull Island: Rise of Kong appears in the fall.
Game News
