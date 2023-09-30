A new update has been released for Sifu Update 1.25. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Sifu Update 1.25 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Dev – Fixes
- [PS5] The trophy “Skill and an even stronger will” can now be obtained.
- [Steam] Players should no longer be able to accidentally complete several specific achievements by completing any challenge. (We cannot rollback achievements gotten through unintended means, sorry.)
- Gold stamps in Survival Challenges are now saved correctly if the player quits the game directly after completing it.
- The trophy “A bit of everything, simultaneously” can be obtained with cheats used in the randomizer.
- Fixed a graphical issue with the “Master Hand” outfit.
- Grunt-type enemies should no longer roll out after a ground attack.
- Flashkicks should now get up normally after a ground attack.
- Fixed various issues causing the game to crash.
Design – Fixes
- Fixed the “Squeaky Toy” Modifier being considered a Cheat in Master Difficulty.
- The “Wisdom” and “Professional” outfits can be obtained without beating Yang first.
- The Juggernaut’s backfist attack can now be dodged by using low attacks.
- Mid attacks should now be properly avoidable.
- The “Kickboxing” outfit is now unlocked correctly when obtaining 80 Tiger stamps in the Arenas.
