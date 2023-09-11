Sifo Trophies Hotfix in Progress Sloclap has acknowledged an ongoing issue with Sifu Trophies on PS5 and PS4, confirming the team is now in the process of working on a hotfix for the problem. Troubles with Trophies and Achievements Hey everyone! We’re aware of several issues affecting trophies and achievements on Playstation systems and PC, respectively. The team is currently working on a hotfix. Thank you for your patience, and we hope you’re enjoying the latest batch of Arenas! Sifu Update and New Content Sifu received its last major update last week, which included a wealth of new content including extra arenas, challenges, and outfits. About Sifu Game Sifu was originally released for PS5, PS4, and PC in February 2022, and arrived for Nintendo Switch in November 2022 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S the following March. The game takes the form of a rogue like beat-‘em-up where players a martial artists seeking revenge for their father’s death, but with a twist: every time you die, you are resurrected and increase in age. This reduces your health but gives you access to more powerful attacks, but if you age too much, you’ll die permanently. You can read our full Sifu review here. Source: Sifu on Twitter

