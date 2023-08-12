Shinobi non Grata will launch for Xbox One alongside its previously announced PlayStation 4 and Switch versions, publisher Flyhigh Works and developers Studio PICO and Esquadra announced.

The console release is due out across all three platforms on August 17 for $14.99.

Shinobi non Grata first launched for PC via Steam on May 25.

Here is an overview of the game, via western physical edition distributor Strictly Limited Games: