Shinobi non Grata Launching on Xbox One
Shinobi non Grata will launch for Xbox One alongside its previously announced PlayStation 4 and Switch versions, publisher Flyhigh Works and developers Studio PICO and Esquadra announced.
The console release is due out across all three platforms on August 17 for $14.99.
Shinobi non Grata first launched for PC via Steam on May 25.
Here is an overview of the game, via western physical edition distributor Strictly Limited Games:
About
It is 1838, the 9th year of the Tenpo era—a time of turmoil in Japan. Genba Kisaragi, leader of the Oboro Itto clan forms an alliance with demons with the objective of overthrowing the bakufu government. Only one dares stand before them; Kaina, the descendent of a bloodline of shinobi specialized in fighting demons.
Grab your trusty sword Murasame and survive the bloodshed in this hardcore 2D ninja action game! By using your seven shinobi weapons like Shuriken, Kusarigama and Elekiter, you’ll fight your way through hordes of enemies!
Discover many different locations like an abandoned shrine, a valley of ghosts, a ninja mansion and defeat the boss at the end of each… But watch out, they won’t go down easily.
Key Features
- Peak 8-bit pixel art reminiscent of the best of the PC Engine and its contemporaries.
- Challenging gameplay hailing back to the classics of the genre.
- Each boss requires its own strategy and clever use of the ninja tools.
- Soundtrack by hydden blending traditional Japanese tunes with chiptune sound.
- Ninja vs. zombies!