FromSoftware Announces Shadows Die Twice Surpasses 10 Million Copies Worldwide

FromSoftware has announced that Shadows Die Twice has surpassed 10 million copies worldwide since its launch in March 2019.

Official Announcement

From its release in March 2019 to today, we have received tremendous support from everyone, and we have now surpassed 10 million units sold worldwide. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who played this work.

About Shadows Die Twice

Shadows Die Twice was co-directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of the Souls franchise, and follows a shinobi called Wolf, who attempts to get revenge on a samurai clan that imprisoned him and kidnapped his lord. The game takes place during the Sengoku period of Japan and incorporates references to Buddhist mythology, and combines elements of stealth, exploration, and combat.

Read Our Review

You can read our full review of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice here.

Source

[Source – Sekiro Shadows Die Twice]