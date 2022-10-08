A new update has been released for Session: Skate Sim Update 1.04. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Session: Skate Sim Update 1.04 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Sup Skaters!

We hope you’ve been enjoying the 1.0 launch of Session: Skate Sim! We’ve enjoyed watching the sick lines people have been uploading, the live streams, and the bails (so, so many bails).

The team has been hard at work on what’s next, with the December update being one of the big focuses (more on that in a future dev blog), but we’re also making some tweaks and adjustments based on feedback from launch.

That starts with a small hotfix patch below and we’ll be following up with some additional tweaks down the line.

Fixed the Achievement on completing Historical Challenges

Fixed the FPS drop after bailing a lot of times without reloading

Changed the Brandalised items in the Shop to cost no in-game currency

Trick Display is now turned ON by default

Source: Session: Skate Sim