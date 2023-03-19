On Friday, Selena Gomez became the first woman on Instagram to have 400 million followers (March 17).

The star of Only Murders in the Building surpassed Kylie Jenner to become the most followed woman on Instagram less than a month ago when she surpassed 381 million followers.

Gomez has the most followers among women on the app. Still, Cristiano Ronaldo, a soccer star, has 562 million more followers overall. Lionel Messi, another soccer legend, comes in second with 442 million.

With the short caption “Violet Chemistry,” a song title from Cyrus’ just released eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, Gomez’s most recent image was gorgeous without any makeup.

More than four years after deleting the Instagram app from her phone and delegating posting authority to a team member due to her problematic connection with the social media platform, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer started posting again on her page in January. “At one point, Instagram took over my entire universe, which was risky. In my early 20s, I believed I lacked sufficient beauty. I once told InStyle that there was a time when I believed I required makeup and never wanted to be seen without it.