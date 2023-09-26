Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sales Reach 20 Million Copies Worldwide

The developers, FromSoftware, proudly announced that the sales of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice have surpassed 20 million copies worldwide. This action-adventure game, set in Feudal Japan, has received immense support from players since its release in March 2019.

Achieving Success in a Niche Genre

In just four years, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has become a significant milestone, especially considering that it belongs to a niche genre of games. Prior to its release, the soul-like game genre was only explored by a brave few. Elden Ring is another game that has managed to attract a wider audience, but at the time of Sekiro’s release, it was a rarity.

Other Recommendations for Soul-like Game Enthusiasts

If you are a fan of soul-like games and are seeking more interesting offerings, be sure not to miss "Lies of P" and "Bloodborne in Collodion Sauce." These games provide great interpretations of the mechanics typical of the genre.

Gratitude to the Supporters

The developers express their sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. With over 10 million units sold worldwide, they are overwhelmed by the positive response, and they couldn’t have achieved this milestone without the players’ interpretation and appreciation of their work.