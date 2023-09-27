Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Surpasses 10 Million Units in Sales Worldwide

Activision and FromSoftware have proudly announced that their action-adventure game, “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” has achieved remarkable sales of over 10 million copies globally. Since its initial release on March 22, 2019, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, followed by Stadia on October 28, 2020, the game’s popularity has soared.

The Epic Journey of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Immerse yourself in the captivating world created by FromSoftware, acclaimed developers of the renowned “Dark Souls” series. The game throws you into the role of the “one-armed wolf,” a warrior who has endured disgrace and disfigurement but now seeks vengeance and redemption.

Rescued from the edge of death, you are entrusted with protecting a young lord who descends from an ancient bloodline. However, this noble goal makes you the target of numerous relentless enemies, including the notorious Ashina clan. Fueled by an unwavering desire to regain your honor, you embark on a treacherous journey that transcends death itself.

An Immersive Feudal Japan

Explore the merciless and volatile world of 1500s Sengoku Japan, where constant conflicts engulf every corner. Marvel at the sinister beauty of a dark and twisted realm as you confront adversaries who tower above imagination. In this deadly environment, you must rely on your deadly prosthetic tools and exceptional ninja abilities. Blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head-on combat to emerge victorious in brutal encounters.

Embrace the thrill of revenge as you endeavor to restore your honor. Your journey in “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” invites you to unlock your ingenuity and unleash your skills with calculated precision.