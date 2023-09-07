SEGA has recently unveiled exciting details about Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name in Famitsu magazine. The much-anticipated game will not only feature a gripping storyline but also a variety of engaging side activities, adding to the charm of the series.

Playable Retro Games

One of the highlights of the game is the inclusion of playable retro games that will surely make fans nostalgic. Among these are Daytona USA 2 and Fighting Vipers 2, which are typically found in arcades. Moreover, players will also have access to Flicky and Galaxy Force FM on their home consoles, offering an immersive gaming experience.

Additional Side Activities

Aside from the retro games, players can also enjoy other exciting side activities within the game. These include Pocket Circuit, Karaoke, Darts, and the Boutique. The Boutique allows players to customize Kazuma Kiryu’s clothing, adding a personal touch to the character’s style.

About Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name is set to release on November 9, 2023, for multiple platforms, including PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The game takes place between the events of Like A Dragon 6 and 7, with Kiryu hiding after faking his own death.

Future Release: Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Developer Ryu Ga Gotoko Studio is also actively working on another highly anticipated game called Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is expected to be released in 2024. This game will also feature Kiryu, showcasing the character’s enduring popularity among fans despite his apparent retirement in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

[Source – Famitsu via Noisy Pixel]