SEGA Cancels HYENAS and Multiple European Studio Projects

SEGA has announced the cancellation of its upcoming game HYENAS and several other unannounced projects currently under development at its European studios.

In a press release on its official website, the company explained that this decision was made due to the lower profitability of the European region. Consequently, SEGA has chosen to eliminate certain projects.

SEGA stated, “In response to the decreased profitability in Europe, we have assessed the portfolio of each development base and have decided to cancel ‘HYENAS’ and other undisclosed titles currently in progress. As a result, we will be writing off the work that has been done on these projects.”

HYENAS, which was being developed by Creative Assembly, has faced significant challenges, with SEGA recently admitting the need to make adjustments to its business model.

[Source – Sega Sammy]