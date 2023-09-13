Introduction

Sega has made the disappointing announcement that the highly anticipated game, “Football Manager 2024,” will no longer be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch. Along with this news, fans were given a glimpse of the game through an exciting trailer.

Release Date

Despite the cancellation of the game, Sega has provided a new release date for “Football Manager 2024.” The game is now set to be released on November 6, much to the relief of eager fans.