SEGA Announces “The Final Horizon” Update for Sonic Frontiers

SEGA has announced that “The Final Horizon” update for Sonic Frontiers will be released on September 28. This update will introduce new story content, challenges, and the ability to play as Tails, Amy, and Knuckles.

Sonic Frontiers is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Watch the teaser trailer for “The Final Horizon” update below:

“The Final Horizon” Update Teaser Trailer

English

Japanese