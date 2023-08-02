SEGA Announces Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go for Apple Arcade

SEGA has announced Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go for Apple Arcade. It will launch on August 29.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is the third iteration of SEGA’s new Samba de Amigo game. Samba de Amigo: Party Central is due out for Switch on the same date. And Samba de Amigo (no subtitle) is due out for Quest this fall.

Here is an overview of the Apple Arcade game, via its store page:

About Get ready to shake it on the go with Amigo! It’s time to shake it on center stage in this vibrant rhythm action game. Join Amigo and his friends in an all-new Samba de Amigo that takes the party wherever you go! Shake it with your maracas and groove to 40 hit songs from the world’s most popular genres, with even more on the way! Shake and groove to exclusive songs: “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga

“DADDY” by PSY

“The Walker” by Fitz and the Tantrums Embark on a quest with Amigo to return lost music to the world! Key Features Explore Amigo’s hometown and complete challenges.

Meet new characters.

Customize Amigo and show off your style with costumes, accessories, sound effects and more!

Dance your way through dazzling gameplay stages!

Rise to the top- score higher than other Amigos and get to the top of the leaderboards!

