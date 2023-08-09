SEGA Announces Paid Post-Launch DLC for Samba de Amigo: Party Central
SEGA has announced the first details on the paid post-launch downloadable content for Samba de Amigo: Party Central.
A total of eight different packs are planned for release. The first three packs are as follows:
August 29
-
Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack
- “Open Your Heart” from Sonic Adventure
- “Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)” from Sonic Colors: Ultimate
- “I’m Here” from Sonic Frontiers
-
Japanese Music Pack
- “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve
- “MATSUKEN SAMBA II” by Ken Matsudaira
- “KING” by Hatsune Miku
September 27
-
SEGA Music Pack
- “Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)” from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
- “Go Go Cheer Girl!” from Space Channel 5: Part 2
- “Rhythm Thief Theme” from Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
-
K-Pop Music Pack
- Details to be announced.
As a reminder, a Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available:
Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Standard Edition of the game
- Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack
- SEGA Music Pack (scheduled to release September 27)
- Sonic the Hedgehog Costume and Accessories Pack
- Tails Costume and Accessories Pack
- Super Monkey Ball Costume and Accessories Pack
- Puyo Puyo Accessories Pack
- Space Channel 5 Costume and Accessories Pack
Digital Upgrade Bundle
- Includes all the bonus items the Digital Deluxe Edition provides over the Standard Edition
Samba de Amigo: Party Central is due out for Switch on August 29.