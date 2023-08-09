SEGA has announced the first details on the paid post-launch downloadable content for Samba de Amigo: Party Central.

A total of eight different packs are planned for release. The first three packs are as follows:

August 29 Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack “Open Your Heart” from Sonic Adventure “Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)” from Sonic Colors: Ultimate “I’m Here” from Sonic Frontiers

Japanese Music Pack “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve “MATSUKEN SAMBA II” by Ken Matsudaira “KING” by Hatsune Miku

September 27 SEGA Music Pack “Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)” from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio “Go Go Cheer Girl!” from Space Channel 5: Part 2 “Rhythm Thief Theme” from Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure

K-Pop Music Pack Details to be announced.



As a reminder, a Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available:

Digital Deluxe Edition The Standard Edition of the game

Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack

SEGA Music Pack (scheduled to release September 27)

Sonic the Hedgehog Costume and Accessories Pack

Tails Costume and Accessories Pack

Super Monkey Ball Costume and Accessories Pack

Puyo Puyo Accessories Pack

Space Channel 5 Costume and Accessories Pack Digital Upgrade Bundle Includes all the bonus items the Digital Deluxe Edition provides over the Standard Edition

Samba de Amigo: Party Central is due out for Switch on August 29.