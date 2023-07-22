





SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Share New Information and Screenshots for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

The Story:

The game revolves around Kazuma Kiryu, a former legendary yakuza who fakes his death to protect his loved ones. He becomes an agent for the Daidoji Faction, operating under the codename “Joryu.” Kiryu is assigned to investigate an illegal gold smuggling site in the Port of Yokohama. However, things take a turn for the worse when a mysterious group shows up, and Kiryu finds himself entangled in the underworld once again.

The Characters:

Kazuma Kiryu: A former yakuza legend who has hidden his past and name. He takes on missions from the Daidoji Faction to fill the void in his life.

Kosei Shishido: The Watase Family’s ace-in-the-hole. He wields deadly weapons and commands authority through terror and intimidation.

Yuki Tsuruno: A captain of the Watase Family, known for his boldness and meticulous planning. He sets traps to capture Kiryu.

Akame: A shadowy figure with extensive knowledge of Sotenbori, Osaka. She acts as an intermediary and guide for certain individuals.

Homare Nishitani III: The third patriarch of the Kijin Clan. He is young, dashing, and loves dangerous fights to the death.

Kihei Hanawa: The leader of the Daidoji Faction and Kiryu’s only point of contact with the outside world. He has a strictly professional relationship with Kiryu.

The Organizations:

Omi Alliance: The largest yakuza organization in Japan, based in Osaka. With the decline of the Tojo Clan, they seek to control the entire country.

Daidoji Faction: A group with political and industrial connections, inheriting the wealth and authority of the late Minoru Daidoji, known as the “Fixer of the Showa Era.”

The game is set to release on November 9 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. You can check out the screenshots on their official website.

[Carousel displaying screenshots of the game. Use the navigation buttons below the carousel to switch between images.]



