A potentially carefully worded tweet could be an indicator from SEGA and RGG Studio that Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be a digital-only release in the West, and not have a physical version.

Availability for Purchase Online

“Available for download” when it comes to games is very different than “available for purchase” or “to buy,” which only indicates that it can be bought, without dictating where.

Saying that the game is available to “download” specifically sounds much more like you’ll only be able to purchase it online, through digital storefronts like the PlayStation Store, where it is currently available to pre-order.

No Physical Release in the West

The lack of a Western physical release will be a great disappointment to plenty of fans, though it doesn’t totally close the door on getting a physical copy.

It’ll still have a physical release in Japan, so there’s always the option of getting your copy internationally shipped to you.

Source

Source – [RGG Studio via Wario64]