Sega and ATLUS Collaborate for Tokyo Games Show Livestream

Sega and ATLUS will be hosting a special broadcast during the Tokyo Games Show next month. This livestream will coincide with Sega New, a monthly live stream on Sega Japan’s Official YouTube channel.

The upcoming livestream will showcase the newest titles from Sega and ATLUS. Mark your calendars for September 21 at 7 pm Japan time, 3 am PT, 6 am ET, and 11 am BST. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements!

Potential Games to Be Featured

Fans can anticipate updates on several upcoming releases. Sonic Superstars, set to launch on October 17th, could make an appearance. The Yakuza series will also be in the spotlight, with Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name releasing on November 9th and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth planned for early 2024.

Additionally, Sega may share news about more remakes and reboots for the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog property. There might even be updates on the recently teased Sonic Frontiers Update.

Exciting News from Atlus

Atlus has some thrilling releases lined up as well. Persona 5 Tactica is set to launch on November 17th, and the remake of Persona 3, titled Persona 3: Reload, is scheduled for February 2nd, 2024. Rumors are swirling that Atlus is also considering remaking the first two entries in the Persona franchise and developing a brand new fighting game in the series.

Check Out the Persona 3 Remake Trailer

For all the Persona fans out there, be sure to watch the trailer for the highly anticipated Persona 3 Remake.