The ninth season of Sea of Thieves was launched last March, and if you thought it was finally time to move on to the next season, Rare has changed its plans at the last minute. Originally scheduled for August, the 10th season will now have to wait until October to set sail.

Hello pirates. As some of you may have seen, today we released a video detailing some of the changes we had to make to our roadmap for upcoming releases. Unfortunately, this includes the tough decision to postpone the launch of Season 10 to Thursday, October 19, 2023.

And they added: “Those of you who followed the latest episode of our podcast heard us discuss the challenges of implementing new systems in a game like Sea of Thieves. These types of fundamental innovations are difficult to achieve, as we must ensure they interact with all the existing systems in the game. One of these challenges has been the main feature of Season 10, which we have already mentioned as an element that we found more difficult than expected to put in place – especially to achieve the level of quality that we strive to maintain.“

In the meantime, players can enjoy the trio of Tall Tales for Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island that started in July, a Gold & Glory weekend starting from August 4th to 7th, the return of the Legends Week coming soon, as well as a special community weekend planned for September.

In the Meantime, Monkey Island

In the meantime, players can keep themselves occupied with the Pirate’s Life content, a true tribute to Monkey Island. Through three new Tall Tales, you can explore Melee Island, interact with iconic characters including Guybrush Threepwood, solve puzzles, and face adversaries. The first chapter was released on July 20th, the second part will follow in August, and the third in September. “Players can expect to learn more about the links that unite these two worlds, through a twist-filled game, but for now, we want to leave as much as possible to discover” said Rare. We also offer a dedicated article to this experience that we really enjoyed.