If you are excited to play Sea of Stars, you’ll be happy to know that the game will be available in the PlayStation Plus games catalog on its release day. This announcement was made by the developers on the PlayStation blog.

We are thrilled to confirm that Sea of Stars will be joining the PlayStation Plus games catalog (available to all Extra and Premium members) on launch day, August 29. It is incredible for us to imagine how many players worldwide will discover Sea of Stars and join the conversation about our project.

In addition, a demo is now available for PS4 and PS5 players.

Sea of Stars will be available on August 29

Already acclaimed for their first game The Messenger, Sabotage Studio moves away from retro side-scrolling action and ventures into the realm of role-playing games with Sea of Stars. It promises to be a love letter to the giants of the genre while bringing the modernity necessary for today’s games. In this unique experience, you play as either Zale or Valere – one was born during the summer solstice and uses a sword to fight, while the other is a monk born during the winter solstice, pushing back enemies with a spear. On their journey, they are accompanied by Garl, a young man born without magical powers but whose talent in cooking and strong constitution enable him to assist his two friends in their roles as Warriors of the Solstice.