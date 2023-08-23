Scorn Coming to PS5 Earlier Than Expected

Scorn, a first-person horror title, was initially announced for Xbox platforms. However, it has been recently confirmed that the game will also be available on PS5. Originally set to release on October 14, 2023, the release date has been moved up to October 3, 2023, according to developer Ebb Software and publisher Kepler Interactive.

One of the standout features of Scorn is its captivating visual design and eerie setting. With the game’s arrival on PS5, players can expect to experience even more of the spine-chilling tension. Ljubomir Peklar, the game director, highlighted the enhancements made for the DualSense controller on PlayStation 5, stating, “We’ve taken full advantage of the DualSense’s capabilities to heighten the level of immersion when playing on PlayStation 5.”

Peklar further elaborated on the use of the DualSense controller, mentioning the haptic feedback that varies depending on in-game sounds and intensity, as well as the adaptive triggers that provide a unique feel to each tool and weapon. These additions elevate Scorn’s horror elements to new heights, ensuring that players will be fully engaged in a fresh and gripping manner.

