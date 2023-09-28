Schell Games Announces Among Us VR Coming to PSVR 2

Schell Games has announced on the PlayStation Blog that Among Us VR is heading to PSVR 2, although a concrete release date has yet to be announced.

What to Expect from Among Us VR

The VR version of the popular social deduction game offers the chance to play with four — 10 players, completing individual tasks and working as a team across two maps: The Skald II and Polus Point. However, random players in your crew are actually Imposters looking to sabotage your efforts and kill everyone — or perhaps you will be the bad apple!

New Features and Gameplay

Alongside the core Among Us gameplay many of you have come to adore — tasks, sabotages, venting, emergency meetings — Among Us VR also includes new tasks designed just for the VR game and all of its new-perspective glory. You’ll also be able to explore many new features reimagined for VR, including 3D cosmetics (paid DLC and free hats), proximity voice chat, accessibility, and comfort settings, safety and in-game moderation tools, crossplay compatibility, and not to mention custom lobby settings (the gameplay combinations are wild with endless possibilities, Beans).

New Maps to Explore

As for the maps, The Skald II is inspired by the original game’s The Skeld, and is brimming with nostalgia, while Polus Point, while inspired by the original incarnation, isn’t one-to-one adaptation. Instead, it’s a brand new map design with 50% more tasks, nine new rooms, and various hidden objects.

Pricing and Release Date

Among Us VR launches for PSVR 2 with a RRP of $9.99/£9.99, with a release date yet to be announced.

