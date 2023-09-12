Savant: Ascent REMIX PC Version Delayed

D-Pad Studio has announced a delay for the PC version of Savant: Ascent REMIX. Originally set for release on September 15, the game will now be available on September 29. Players can acquire the game through platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store. While the PC version is being released first, versions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, and Android will be available at a later date.

Get ready to embark on an exhilarating journey through a tower overrun by robots in Savant: Ascent REMIX. Armed with powerful magic and acrobatic skills, you must reclaim the Alchemist’s domain from a horde of mechanical fiends. This fast-paced adventure is a follow-up to the award-winning Savant: Ascent and promises even greater heights.

In each stage, you will face unique challenges, encountering new foes and powerful bosses. Prepare to confront Laser Sharks in the Assembly and navigate the darkness of the Catacombs, which serve as the lair for the elusive Valchemist. As you ascend towards your ultimate opponent, the Immortal Samurai, you will find yourself battling invaders in the vastness of space.

Key Features

A twin-stick shooter with a twist – have the ability to jump or dash between two platforms to dodge incoming enemy attacks or position yourself for the perfect shot.

Gather power-ups as you ascend, enhancing your abilities. Additionally, enjoy bonus tracks composed by the musical artist Savant.

Build up your Power Meter and unleash explosive magic upon your enemies.

Several Modes To Play

Normal Mode – Conquer the tower at your own pace with checkpoints between each stage and before each boss encounter. Collect extra lives as you progress.

– Conquer the tower at your own pace with checkpoints between each stage and before each boss encounter. Collect extra lives as you progress. Hardcore Mode – Embrace a greater challenge. Master your abilities and complete all stages without any checkpoints or extra lives.

– Embrace a greater challenge. Master your abilities and complete all stages without any checkpoints or extra lives. Survival Mode – Battle against the clock. Enemies will swarm in greater numbers, and bosses will appear spontaneously as you strive to survive for as long as possible.

Embark on a visually stunning and musically captivating journey in Savant: Ascent REMIX, experiencing the fantastical world of a music artist like never before.