Savant: Ascent REMIX

Formerly known as Savant: Ascent Anniversary Edition, Savant: Ascent REMIX is set to launch on September 15 for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store. It will also be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, and Android later in 2023, according to developer D-Pad Studio.

About

Get ready for an adrenaline-filled elevator ride through a robot-infested tower. Wield powerful magic and acrobatic moves as you reclaim the Alchemist’s domain from a horde of mechanical fiends. This fast-paced adventure is a follow-up to the award-winning Savant: Ascent, taking you on a new path to greater heights!

Face unique challenges across each stage, encountering brand new foes and powerful bosses! Rise to the Assembly and face off against the Laser Sharks! Find yourself in the darkness of the Catacombs, lair of the elusive Valchemist! Fight invaders amongst the stars as you ascend toward your ultimate opponent—the Immortal Samurai!

Key Features

A twin-stick shooter with a twist – jump or dash between two platforms to avoid incoming enemy attacks, or position yourself for the perfect shot.

Grab power-ups as you ascend for a boost to your abilities. Unlock bonus tracks composed by the musical artist Savant.

Fill your Power Meter and blast your enemies with explosive magic.

Several Modes To Play

Normal Mode – Conquer the tower at your own pace. Checkpoints are set between each stage, and before each boss encounter. Pick up extra lives as you ascend.

– Conquer the tower at your own pace. Checkpoints are set between each stage, and before each boss encounter. Pick up extra lives as you ascend. Hardcore Mode – Face a greater challenge. Master the abilities at your disposal and complete all the stages in one go – no checkpoints and no extra lives.

– Face a greater challenge. Master the abilities at your disposal and complete all the stages in one go – no checkpoints and no extra lives. Survival Mode – Fight against the clock. Enemies will amass in even greater numbers than before, and bosses appear of their own volition while you scramble to survive for as long as you can.

Experience the fantastical world of a music artist like never before in Savant: Ascent REMIX.

Watch the PC Release Date Trailer