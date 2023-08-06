Samurai Shodown Rollback Netcode Update Coming in September
Samurai Shodown Rollback Netcode Update Coming in September
Samurai Shodown Rollback Netcode Update Coming in September
The Samurai Shodown rollback netcode update will launch in September, developer SNK announced.
Samurai Shodown is available now for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. However, the Switch version will not receive the rollback netcode update.
No Result
View All Result
Top Buzz Trends is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with TopBuzz or any of its partners in any capacity. Top Buzz Trends is an independent news website for Entertainment, Movies, TV Shows, Netflix, Games, and Gadgets, Software, Computers, Smartphones, and more. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images, and videos, are all copyrighted to their respective owners. TopBuzz is a registered trademark of ByteDance Ltd.
© 2022 Top Buzz Trends - All Rights Reserved.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy
.