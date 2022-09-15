VERSION NUMBERS:

Epic Games: 1.1.6.4392638

PlayStation:

PS4 : 1.1.5.4392741

PS5: 1.1.5.4392638

Xbox:

We will update this section when the hotfix is available for Xbox

Stadia:

We will update this section when the Hotfix is available for Stadia

FIXES AND CHANGES:

CO-OP FIXES

Fixed an issue where the host could crash in the Casino instance of the Mayhem Criminal Venture.

Fixed a case where the APC sometimes failed to advance during the objective “Protect the APC” in the mission “First [email protected] Day”.

Fixed an issue where the client may become unresponsive when progressing through the Mercado instance of the Jim Rob’s Criminal Venture.

Fixed an unresponsive state that could occur when dismissing a second game invitation attempt.

Fixed an instance where the client could lose functionality when performing a flaming punch while the mission is being restarted in the Dojo Criminal Venture.

Fixed a case where enemy NPCs could sometimes fall through the map preventing the threat from being completed in the Monte Vista district. Sneaky move on their part but it is no more!

MISSION PROGRESSION

Fixed the dialogue not triggering that prevented progression during the objective “Talk to Kev” in the mission Fast and the Foodiest. Not being ignored by Kev – life goals.

Fixed an instance where the Nahualli could become trapped behind the wall of the HQ after the mission Corporate Retreat.

Fixed a case where the player could not progress during the objective “Let Grandma Handle This” in the Wanted mission Millennial.

CRASHES

Fixed a crash that could occur during the objective “Defend the Castle from Phoenix” in the mission “Unto the Breach”.

Fixed a crash that could happen while opening the full screen map after an extended gameplay session.

Fixed a crash when driving to the start point in the mission Unto the Breach.

Fixed cases of infinite loading screens that could occur within missions, side hustles, and criminal venture activities.

OTHER

Fixed an issue with the police spawning outside the mission area in Drawing Heat. The heat will indeed be drawn now.

Adjusted the spawn point where enemies appear on the overpass instead of where you are during the objective “Take Out the Cops” in the mission “Drawing Heat”.

Fixed a partial loss of functionality when pressing the Back button multiple times in the style customization menu.

Fixed instances of unresponsive controls that could occur with player navigation and melee.

Fixed instances of NPCs not spawning correctly during some missions.

Addressed performance issues that could occur after hours of extended gameplay.

Fixed an issue where some of the Marshall attackers were unable to exit vehicles during the mission “Take Me to Church”.

Adjusted the APC health total in “First [email protected] Day” to be more forgiving.

Fixed NPC vehicles incorrectly despawning during the objective “Defend Hank & Claude” in the mission “Donut Run”.

Fixed partial loss of functionality with community sharing when applying a boss and backing out of the apply menu at the same time.

Fixed partial loss of functionality when jumping at or trying to climb unclimbable walls.

Fixed the Playlist App not working when unlocked in the first session of gameplay.

Fixed camera behaviour when attempting to vehicle surf during the objective “Go to Silver Gulch” in the mission “High Noon”.

Lessened the frequency of the player getting staggered by doors when exiting vehicles. Your vehicle is now a friend rather than foe.

Fixed a rare case where reloading animations prevented the player from using equipped weapons.

Source: Saints Row