Sabotage Studio Announces Sea Of Stars Goes Gold Ahead of Release Sabotage Studio, the team behind the highly acclaimed Ninja Gaiden-inspired platformer, The Messenger, has just announced that its new title, Sea Of Stars, has officially gone gold a little less than a month ahead of release. Sea Of Stars is an entirely different game compared to The Messenger. Sabotage went from an excellent 2D platformer with a killer soundtrack to a turn-based RPG, but kept it all in the same universe. So Sea Of Stars is in fact a prequel to the events of The Messenger, with a slightly different and beautiful pixel art style compared to The Messenger. Sea of Stars has gone gold! The master build was submitted to certification, meaning the next people to touch the game will be all of you. Thanks again for the overwhelming support over the years, we hope you’re looking forward to an exciting adventure! pic.twitter.com/7Dv59LhUIs — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) July 28, 2023 Last month we learned that the game was officially “content complete,” and to hear that it’s now gone gold shows how Sabotage is directly on track for its August 25, 2023 release. You can check out a demo of Sea Of Stars on PS5 and PS4, or any other platform as well, to give you a good sense if this is for you. If you liked the world of The Messenger in the first place, Sea Of Stars looks to be an excellent expansion on that, along with being a step forward for retro-inspired RPGs. Source – [Sabotage]

