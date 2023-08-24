GSC Game World has announced that the highly anticipated game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be delayed from its previously planned 2023 release to the first quarter of 2024. The game will be available for Xbox Series and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

The delay was announced through the game’s latest fact sheet, which now states a Q1 2024 release.

Here is an overview of the game, as described in the fact sheet: