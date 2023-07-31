S-GAME Announces Phantom Blade Zero Demo

S-GAME has announced that a 30-minute demo for Phantom Blade Zero will be released in 2024. The announcement was made during the action RPG’s ChinaJoy 2023 stage presentation on July 30.

The presentation also covered Phantom Blade: Executioners, a prequel side-scrolling action game coming in 2023 to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

Phantom Blade Zero is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PC, with no release date announced yet.

Watch the full presentation below.