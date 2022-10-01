Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.
Rust Update 1.52 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
GAMEPLAY
Fixed a bug that could prevent players from equipping items when swapping an item on the hot bar
Helping a wounded player no longer gets cancelled simply by looking away from them
Fixed Kayak texture disappearing after using it for a short time
Improved Sheet Metal building block textures to make it easier to differentiate between the hard and soft side of the building blocks
Fixed an exploit that let players push through gaps between doors and walls
Fixed an exploit where players were able to clip through ceilings using ladders
MONUMENTS
Improved Scientist AI at Oil Rig, Outpost and Bandit Camp monuments. Junkpiles and further improvements to come
Fixed exploits in Launch Site that let players attack from vents and go through walls
Scientists no longer float upwards through the floor of the Cargo Ship like spooky ghost men
Fixed a bug that caused various assets such as wooden crates to appear white
Fixed hostile timer at Outpost and Bandit Camp
UI
Removed backend text from Small Stash UI
Fuel storage UI in Quarry monuments no longer displays backend text
'Death Point' Text UI no longer appears on loading screen when the player rejoins a server after closing the game on the death screen
Improved Death Screen UI loading speed
Fixed ability to zoom/move around the map on the Death Screen
Fixed a bug that prevented the Map from appearing after a player dies while sleeping or logged out of the server
Added missing translations for Large Furnace and Furnace
Fixed misaligned gamertags for Team members
Fixed a Skin Store bug with the purchase prompt that omitted the theme
OTHER CHANGES
Fixed a bug that caused loss of input on 'Play Rust' menu after switching profiles while selecting a server
Fixed a loading phase hang on Refreshing dynamic décor that could occur after logging out of the server while being on the front part of the Cargo Ship
Xbox only - Fixed an issue with controller disconnect that caused unwanted button inputs, skins being bought accidentally
Adjusted in-game exposure to be slightly darker and skin preview exposure to better match mid-day
Skin changes including Tribal Garage Door and Furnace.
Source: Rust