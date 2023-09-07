GTA 6 Rumors Suggest a Hefty $150 Price Tag

Recent rumors surrounding the highly anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto 6, indicate that it could come with a hefty price tag of up to $150. The speculations stem from the significant development costs associated with the game, which are rumored to have already surpassed $2 billion for Take-Two Interactive, the game’s publisher.

The price speculation gained traction after an alleged conversation between two Rockstar Games developers was leaked online last September. The developers described GTA 6 as being extremely expensive, even for a publisher as financially well-off as Take-Two Interactive. However, it is worth noting that the leaked conversation was quickly removed by Take-Two Interactive.

Additionally, there have been recent reports suggesting that GTA 6 has incurred exorbitant costs, potentially surpassing the $2 billion mark. This would make it the most expensive entertainment product ever created. Sources from Nichegamer suggest that the high budget may result in a launch price of $150, helping the publisher recoup some of their massive investment.

It is important to approach these rumors with caution, as they currently lack substantial evidence and may not be entirely credible. As always, take this information with a grain of salt until official announcements are made.