Rumbleverse Update 1.03
New Stuff
NEW Special Moves
- Added Divekick family of Special moves
- Only appears in Epic variety
- Press the button a second time on the way up to perform the Divekick early.
- Press the button at the peak of the jumping portion of the move to perform a Perfect Divekick.
- Divekick can hit as a Ground Attack.
- Added Epic tier IzunaDrop, called Super IzunaDrop
- ‘Aimable; You can guide the initial direction of this move right after it connects
NEW Consumables
- Added Mooscles Shake consumable
- Fills 1/3rd of your Superstar meter
- Look for Mooscles vendors around town to grab free Mooscles Shakes!
NEW Weapons
- Added Golf Club family of weapons
- Comes in Common, Rare, and Epic varieties
- The Strike Combo will faceplant the opponent, stunning them long enough for you to land a Vicious Attack.
- The Vicious Attack charges up a Shot Power gauge. Press the button again in the zone to score a Nice Shot!
- Added Golf Bag weapon
- When destroyed, it will drop some Golf Clubs
- Added Steel Pipe weapon
- This is a higher rarity of the Wooden Plank moveset
- Added Epic tier Chair, Metal Chair
- This does high Stamina Damage
- Added Epic tier Bat, Cricket Bat
- The second hit of the weapon Strike combo bounces the opponent and allows for a Vicious follow-up.
- Added Keybat weapon
- This is the rarest item in the game, and the most powerful weapon
- Use it to perform stylish and damaging combos or devastating drop attacks.
- Press Quick Throw to toss out an energy projectile… or charge it up!
- Hold Interact in the air to glide!
- What is the purpose of this powerful and mysterious artifact? Rumble Scholars are investigating as we speak…
NEW Features
- Added Pose Spots
- Stand on a glowing pose spot and perform an emote to gain a Superstar Meter bonus!
Misc Game Updates and Improvements
- Your teammate in Duos mode is now highlighted by an outline, making them easier to see in a crowd.
- Spectator Mode HUD has been overhauled
- You can now see additional information about the player you are spectating, such as:
- Inventory
- Perks
- Equipped Special Moves
- An outline on their teammate so you can tell who they are teamed with
- You can now see additional information about the player you are spectating, such as:
- Spectator Mode HUD has been overhauled
- There is a new mode select screen. It looks very nice!
- Lighting has been improved. Characters should be a bit easier to see and read in shadowed areas now.
- The settings screens have gotten a visual overhaul. You’ll also be able to see descriptions of each option as you highlight.
- Error messages have been redesigned to be more clear, and now provide additional instructions.
- The Icon for the Swing family of Special moves has been updated for clarity.
Gameplay Balance Changes
- Welcome to our first major balance update! While reading about the many changes and bug fixes below, please keep in mind that game balance is a sum of all parts. Taking any one of these changes in a vacuum may paint an inaccurate picture. We’d like to encourage you to play the game with fresh eyes and give it some time to feel out how all of the puzzle pieces fit together. We’ll continue to watch you play and listen to your feedback, and will work hard to bring the game into a harmonious state. Thanks for being a part of this journey with us.
- We have noticed a lot of players activating Superstar Mode and just wailing on the Super Move button. We have also heard community concerns about how quickly a player is able to fill their Superstar Meter after landing a Super Move. To encourage more thoughtful use of Superstar Mode, and in order to make confirms into Supers cost a bit more, the following change has been made.
- Attempting a Super Move now takes 25 Star Power off the timer of your Superstar Mode.
- If you attempt and miss your Super Move a handful of times, your Super Mode will end very early.
- Chaining back-to-back Super Moves after this change will take longer, unless you pocket a delicious Mooscles Shake.
- Superstar Mode should be scary and damaging, as should the Super Move, but the team will continue to monitor the health of this system and make additional adjustments in the future as needed.
- We have heard concerns from the community about how the Meditative Perk can make some final rings last a long time. While Meditative is nearly impossible to use in some final ring locations, in others it can difficult to stop opponents from using it. There is already a mechanic in the game to help mitigate this; the final ring will contract even more if no player attacks any other for 10 seconds. In order to keep the action moving without having to come at Meditative with a heavy hand, the following change was made.
- Final ring will now wait for 7 seconds of non-combat to shrink more (down from 10 seconds)
- Meditative remains a powerful heal, but the more rapidly shrinking final ring should limit how much healing you can squeeze out of it at the end of a match.
- The team will continue to monitor the health of Meditative and make additional adjustments in the future as needed.
- We did a full review of the startup speed of the Vicious Attacks and felt some of them were either faster or slower than we expected. The following changes have been made to bring things more in line with the design intention for each move.
- Basic Vicious Suplex startup is now faster. This is a basic move and should be the fastest Vicious move in the game. Now, it is.
- Chokeslam Family startup is now faster. This move is focused on Stamina Damage and moves of that type tend to have faster startup.
- Crusher Family startup is now slower. This is a damage focused family, so it should not start up as quickly as it did.
- Tackle Family startup is now slower. This is a very high damage, long range move, so we added a little startup to give it similar timing to the Super Move.
- The team loves the Tackle family for its range and power, but felt that the risk was just a bit too low to fit the design intention of the move. We have also seen that the using Tackle into corners gets the attacker temporarily stuck somewhat frequently. To that end, we’ve made the following changes.
- Added additional recovery time to a whiffed Tackle, Spear Tackle, or Javelin Tackle.
- Adjusted the vertical velocity at which the attacker bounces after a Tackle to prevent some instances of the attacker getting stuck behind the victim when using Tackle near corners. We will continue to investigate additional fixes for this situation.
- In order to add more threat to players who are blocking, we’ve raised the Stamina damage taken when blocking basic attacks. Players will need to respond to these attacks with actions instead of blocking forever and waiting to react-dodge a Vicious attack, or risk being Stamina Broken. As a reminder, Spinkick already does 30 Stamina damage when blocked and is a great option when attempting to Stamina Break an opponent. Stamina damage on block has been increased on the following attacks.
- Chop (2 > 10)
- Punch (4 > 10)
- Charged Chop (18 > 25)
- To maintain SumoSlap’s role as a high Stamina damage family in the face of the Basic Strike changes, SumoSlap has received an increase in Stamina damage when blocked.
- SumoSlap (17 > 30)
- Poison SumoSlap (18 > 30)
- Super SumoSlap (19 > 34)
- All non-final hits (1 > 2)
- Poison Sumoslap was dealing a lot more Poison damage than we had intended, so we have reduced the duration of Poison inflicted by Poison Sumoslap. See the bug fix section for more information on fixes made to the Poison status effect.
- Using a falling-type attacks on a bounce pad to gain absurd height has proven to be a degenerate tactic. The team addressed the issue with the Street Sign bounces in a hotfix shortly after launch. To mimic this change, the bounce limit on all falling attacks has been reduced to 1. This includes:
- Elbow Drop
- Vicious Blast
- Bat weapon family
- Chair weapon family
- Lawn Chair weapon family
- Mailbox weapon family
- Postbox weapon family
- Trashcan weapon family
- Plank weapon family
- Landing on a bounce pad in any of these moves will place you into the Bounce Limit Flip, during which all normal air actions are available.
- Bounce pads will continue to give you absurd boosts from grapples.
- Vicious air weapon attacks, that act as unblockable Elbow-Drop-style attacks, were a bit too powerful for the low risk. We like what they bring to the weapons in the game, so we’ve decided to make weapons break even if you miss with these attacks to prevent you from using these repeatedly until you find a hit.
- There was too little risk when going for low-altitude Air Vicious Attacks when compared to their grounded versions, so the following changes have been made.
- There is now more landing recovery time after whiffing an Air Super Vicious Attack when close to the ground.
- There is now more landing recovery time when landing from a whiffed Air Vicious Attack low enough to the ground.
- Previously, doing either of these would recover over twice as fast as whiffing the same move on the ground in most cases.
- You can now Wall Dash using the Dash button in addition to the Jump button. This is a nice quality of life change that can help prevent accidental Wall Jumps.
- We now allow you to cancel Wall Dash into Wall Dodge. This opens up some new speed climbing and movement techniques at the cost of a lot of stamina.
- A tactic involving attacking shortly after air dodges directly overtop of opponent’s heads proved to be too advantageous for the attacker. The purpose of Air Dodge is for evasion and movement, but the recovery time was so low that you could throw it out without thought and still maintain offence. To combat this, the following changes have been made.
- Added a lot of recovery time to Air Dodge before attacking with Basic Vicious, Special Moves, or Super Move are allowed.
- You can still wall climb during this additional recovery time.
- You can still use Falling Strike attacks (Elbow Drop, Weapon Strikes) earlier out of the Air Dodge because these actions still carry risk.
- This should make air dodging feel like the same kind of commitment that ground dodging is. Players will now need to be more thoughtful about when they use air dodge both for evasion and for mobility.
- Wall Dodge, and Air Dodge Cancels (Bailout) can still use any attack early after the dodge. Any combos involving Air Dodge Cancels are unchanged. Try using Wall Dash into Wall Dodge to chase climbing players.
- Block Flip was originally added to the game to help you leap off the sides of buildings and grab the wall below you. At that time, the player had less air control during normal jumps, and making back to the wall was very difficult. Once that changed, Block Jump lost its identity. To try to find a new identity for it, the following changes have been made.
- Block Flip now has improved vertical velocity when holding the Jump Button, and can go higher than Boost Jump. It still can only grabs walls in front of the character’s current facing.
- Block Flip now costs Stamina to perform.
- You can attack early out of this, making it a great way to catch up to and attack a player climbing away from you. Try using this in place of Air Dodge Jumps when attacking opponents high above you.
- Try using it as a high jump when a wall grab isn’t needed, or combining it with an Air Dodge to get the highest possible jump (if you have the Stamina available).
- It was too common to have two Epic Special Moves equipped early in a match, so we’ve made the Epic rarity Skill Books slightly less common. We see a trend of players putting an over-emphasis on Epic Skill Books. Other rarity books are all very powerful and we want to encourage you to use them more often.
- Poison Mist (previously called Bad Breath) was the weakest special move in the game. To improve the viability of Poison Mist, the following changes have been made.
- Bad Breath has been renamed Poison Mist. This is so that moves in the same family always carry their family name in their title, and so that the move is no longer calling itself ‘Bad’.
- It now stuns opponents for a follow-up combo like Vicious Mist.
- It is still a blockable Strike Special.
- Poison duration reduced.
- Charged AOE range increased.
- Greatly increased movement speed during Fully Charged Poison Mist
- Check the bug fixes section for additional information on fixes made to the Poison status effect.
- Previously, charging up Skyrocket would allow it to hit repeatedly. This could lead to some buggy behavior and some unintended corner infinite combos. While adjusting Skyrocket, we noticed that the blast on the Rocket Jump was much smaller than intended. As a result, the following changes have been made:
- Removed the repeated hits that would occur when holding charge for Skyrocket.
- Expanded the AOE range on release of the Rocket Jump. It is still smaller than the blast from SkyRocket but is no longer unusably small.
- We’ve increased the damage scaling values for some situations to lower combo damage after stuns, weapon stuns, wall splats, and setup moves slightly.
- The Plank family of weapons are powerful with their ability to Stun using the Gut Check Vicious Attack. In addition to the extra damage scaling mentioned above, we’ve also greatly decreased the damage dealt by the Gut Check Vicious Attack.
- We’ve noticed that the recovery time on a few of the weapon Vicious Attacks feels a little low. While we do want weapons to be threatening and powerful, we recognize that a few adjustments will help the health of this system. To that end, we have added a bit more recovery time when missing the Plank family Gut Check Vicious Attack, and the Chair family Chairging Star Vicious Attack. This should make it a little easier to get away or maybe land a punish when evading these attacks early.
- The Invulnerability on the Chair Vicious attack (Chairging Star) was added before the Priority System was fully working, and the team just kind of left it there. At this point, it is adding more confusion than anything, and isn’t necessary to make the Chair’s moveset feel powerful and fun. It also leaves the Chair with very little counterplay available. As a result, the Chair Vicious (Chairging Star) is no longer invulnerable, so it will lose Priority Interactions against Power Moves and the Super Move, and cause Clashes with other weapons.
- We noticed that the Air Chair Vicious was hitting harder than the Air Chair Strike, despite also having the advantage of being unblockable. As a result, we have increased the damage of the Air Chair Strike.
- The design intention for gaining Superstar Meter from emotes was that players would need to use a longer emote with a higher risk to gain the most benefit. Unfortunately, the way this feature is most often used is that players repeatedly perform the shortest, lowest risk emotes. To move this feature back toward its original intentions, the following change was made.
- There is now a 10 second cooldown after gaining Superstar Meter from an Emote before you can gain Superstar Meter from an Emote again.
- In testing, we’ve found that the tracking range of the basic combo follow-ups were so wide that they could appear to turn 180 degrees and track people who feel like they are behind the attacker. The effect of this was that the Bailout options for players often reduced to dodging forward. To combat this, the following change was made.
- Tightened the width of the tracking range on Punch, Hammerfist, Spinkick, and Backtoss so they cannot turn as dramatically on whiff. The same has been done for all weapon followup attacks.
- As a result, it is now possible to hold a direction to attempt to change targets during combos, even if another target is not available. If you want to ensure you stay on the current target, don’t press any movement directions while continuing the basic combo.
- We found that in some situations, it could be very hard to see the Leaf VFX that play when hiding in bushes. As a result, the Leaf VFX have been made a wider and a bit more obvious.
- Previously, after triggering an Invulnerable Wall Splat or Invulnerable Falling state, your opponent would land on their back and you’d still be able to combo with a Ground Attack, such as an Elbow Drop. In order to add clarity to a character who is flashing as Invulnerable, we wanted to ensure that this moment would actually be the end of the combo. To achieve that, the following changes have been made.
- After landing from an Invulnerable Wall Splat or Invulnerable Falling state, you will now be invulnerable while on your back until you are able to act.
- This means that Ground Attacks after Invulnerable Wall Splats or Invulnerable Falls are no longer guaranteed in any case.
- We’ve also made it so that Ground Attacks after landing a Super Vicious Attack are no longer guaranteed in any case, because it also triggers an Invulnerable Falling state.
- To add more utility to the Volley Dive, we made the Volley Dive and Dolphin Dive able to hit as Ground Attacks. The intention for these attacks was always that they would work as Ground Attacks, but some pesky bugs kept us from allowing this until now. This opened up some looping combos that were not desired, so to combat those, the following changes have been made.
- Combo limits are no longer reset during the vulnerable part of your knockdown. We reset them when you get up instead.
- This change combines with the Invulnerable Wall Splat / Invulnerable Falling state changes listed above to prevent looping combos.
- To give the IzunaDrop family a bit more identity, we’ve added the Aimable feature to all tiers of the move. Hold the direction you want to fly with your opponent!
- Landing Chop or Punch (Basic Attacks) more than 5 times in a combo will knock the opponent down and end the combo. This gets rid of an easy Duo Mode infinite combo.
- Landing the final hit of a Cyclone Family move more than 2 times in a combo will knock the opponent down and end the combo. This gets rid of an easy Duo Mode infinite combo.
- Landing a Vicious Blast as a Ground Attack will now put the opponent into an Invulnerable state until they have control again or fall off a ledge. This gets rid of an easy Duo Mode infinite combo.
- We addressed some inconsistent behavior in how the Shot family of moves behave with wall bounces, which could lead to an infinite combo. Now, all three tiers will behave similarly when wall splatting the opponent. In order to address this properly, we’ve removed the “Ball Wall Bounce” reaction from the Dive family and Shot Family for now. “Ball Wall Bounce” will come back to these moves once we have had time to address some of the issues.
- We have changed the attempt animation for the Irish Whip (Dash, then Vicious Attack) to help differentiate it from the Basic Vicious Attack and the Super Vicious Attack. It should be less confusing when you attempt an Irish Whip during a Dash now while you are in Superstar Mode. Remember, you cannot use the Super Vicious Attack while Dashing.
- Previously, it was possible to perform an attack during the last few frames of Dodge Roll recovery before it was possible to block, move, or dodge again. This could lead to an inconsistent feeling when attempting to punish the recovery of a dodge roll. As a result, we have reduced the size of the window that allows you to attack during the last few frames of a Dodge Roll. This may make punishing certain attacks after dodging them more difficult, especially if you dodge very late on reaction. If you make a read and dodge earlier, you will have more time to recover and punish, so this change should also weaken reactive defense slightly. We will continue to monitor the health of this behavior and will reduce or remove this window in the future if needed.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing players from earning Perk XP from Poison.
- Poison status effect was dealing slightly less damage than expected due to a rounding error that has now been corrected.
- Fixed an issue where Poison Mist could sometimes Clash as a Special Vicious instead of a Special Strike.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Air Poison Mist to poison a teammate.
- Fixed an issue causing Vicious Mist to inflict a harsher stun than intended when hitting a teammate.
- Fixed an issue preventing you from pocketing Residential Mailboxes.
- Fixed an issue where the air versions of Volley Dive, Dolphin Dive, and Full Charged Dolphin Dive, were losing their momentum unexpectedly. These should feel much nicer as traversal tools now.
- Wooden Plank strike attack can now activate vending machines and hit tightly packed groups of players. The issue preventing the AOE from working correctly has been fixed.
- Removed the Red Vicious Flash from the Air Vicious Crate Attack. This is a projectile and is not an unblockable attack, so the VFX should never have been here.
- Fixed an issue where inventory related input buffering was not working as expected. You should be able to input inventory actions a bit early and have them queue up to occur when your character is ready more reliably now.
- Big Swing was releasing victims slightly to the left of where you were aiming. This has been corrected.
- Fixed an issue that caused you to Dash instead of Dodge at the end of blockstun when inputting a Dodge.
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes let a player skip the ending of the Cyclone family animation and go back into locomotion.
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes make you take unexpected fall damage.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Energized VFX from spawning when you obtained Energized from the Satisfaction perk.
- Fixed an issue causing Bailouts after Rekt Shot to cost a lot more Stamina than Bailouts after Cozmo Shot.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Rekt Shot and Cozmo Shot to deal unexpectedly high fall damage after a wall bounce.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to perform basic air actions much sooner than expected after the Rekt Shot and Cosmo Shot.
- Fixed an issue causing you to get the incorrect reward level when landing on a Ground Target from Cannon Launch.
- Fixed an issue preventing two characters from landing the same move on the same target within a short window.
- Fixed an issue preventing weapon damage from increasing when the Temper Perk is active.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent VFX from playing when breaking open a Crate.
- Fixed an issue that would let player characters drift offscreen during phase 1 of the Cannon Launch.
- Made a few environmental adjustments for spots that were too tight for combat.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the VFX for the Cyclone Family of moves to not appear at lower Quality Settings.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Trash Can and Barrel weapon family Vicious Attacks from aiming in the direction the player is pressing on startup.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a Ledge Vault animation to lose its momentum when performed during an Air Dodge.
- Fixed an issue that would unexpectedly allow Air Diamond Crusher to use Bailout on Miss.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Playground Mode Bots to be KOed. They should have infinite health now.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from activating Super Mode during the recovery time on miss of some moves as expected. These moves include Dropkick, Mist family, Backtoss, Tackle family, Irish Whip, and air Vicious landing recovery.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Superduper Kick from triggering Wall Splats when landing the move very close to the wall.
- Many fixes have been made to prevent players from clipping inside of walls or buildings. We will continue adding fixes for this if more instances of the issue are found.
- Fixed dozens of additional issues too small to list.
Source: Rumbleverse
