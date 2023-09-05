Romances in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate III is an action-packed adventure game that takes place in the Forgotten Realms, a magical world filled with mystery and danger. One of the exciting features of this game is the opportunity for romance. Like in many games of this genre, romances play a significant role in Larian Studios‘ title. Each player has their own crush, the character they desperately want to romance. However, pursuing the romance you desire in Baldur’s Gate 3 is not necessarily straightforward. It requires you to say the right thing at the right time and not be too fickle, as each character has specific topics that are important to them and will earn you points.

Thankfully, there are numerous articles available that explain which characters can be romanced in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how you should approach each of them. These articles provide a list of characters and some indications as to how to pursue their affections. For instance, if you want to recreate the famous bear scene with Halsin, you’ll need to talk about nature and act to protect it. To pursue a romance with Shadowheart, patience and a focus on pacifism are essential.

It is worth noting that Baldur’s Gate III does not restrict your options based on your gender or race. You have the freedom to pursue any romantic interest that your character desires. This feature adds an extra layer of depth to the game, making it more engaging and immersive. One player has already chosen this option and clearly has a plan in mind.

Player Pays Game Actress to Announce Infidelity

The question of whether virtual relations in a game can be considered cheating has been a topic of debate for some time. However, if your answer is in the affirmative, then it might be time to seek couples therapy. A recent article published on Dot Esports narrates an intriguing story of a player who shares his virtual infidelity experience with Shadowheart, the character who “stole his heart.” The player extensively explains how the relationship began, from their first meeting to the refugee rescue. The story is both funny and beautiful, and if you understand English, we recommend reading it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the article is not just about the player’s virtual love story but also about how he broke the hard news to his partner. The player not only managed to engage in a romance with Shadowheart but also decided to do something crazy to announce the news to his girlfriend. He hired the services of actress Jennifer English, who voices the character of Shadowheart in English, through cameo.com. In a video, she explains that she had an affair with the player and many others. The article does not tell us how the girlfriend reacted, but we can only hope she enjoyed this improbable joke.

It’s worth noting that the English voice actors for Astarion, Karlach, and Lae’zel are also available on cameo.com if you’re keen on trying a similar stunt.