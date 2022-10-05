Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.

Roller Champions Update 1.07 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Roller Champions Update 1.07 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

NEW MAPS

Score a buzzer-beater in Bangkok, then head to the Zen temple to find your inner peace. And when you’re ready to aim for the big leagues, Dragon’s Temple awaits as the new pinnacle of Roller Champions destinations!

NEW ROLLER PASS

Dragon’s Way introduces a new Roller Pass, filled to the brim with 60 tiers of effects, cosmetics, emotes, gear, and other seasonal goodies to bring out your inner beast! As with previous seasons, finishing the pass will recoup its cost in Wheels for those who are determined to embrace the way of the Dragon.

NEW GAME IMPROVEMENTS

With the launch of Dragon’s Way comes new rewards: here’s 3 things you should know about your journey in this new Roller Champions season.

DAILY BONUS – NOW WITH MORE FANS!

The Daily Bonus, those three first matches every day that reward you with an extra number of fans have brought more folks to the bleachers! Indeed, the third daily bonus now rewards you with 300 extra fans instead of 125 (+ 240%!).

WIN, DRAW OR LOSE, YOU’LL GET MORE THAN JUST A LEARNING EXPERIENCE!

Every outcome of quick, event mode, and ranked matches now rewards players with more fans! Here’s the breakdown:

Win: Now Gives 170 Fans (from 150)

Draw: Now Gives 160 Fans (from 135)

Lose: Now Gives 150 Fans (from 125)

TOP 100 – NEW BANNER EVERY MONTH!

We’ve awarded banners for our top 100 players before, but now, there’s a twist to them. Every month will have its thematic banner. You want in on those? It won’t be easy, because as the title suggests, you’ll need to climb the leaderboard to be in the top 100 players by the last day of the month to get your hands on them! See below for a peek at the upcoming rewards!

Dragon’s Way begins tomorrow, October 4, 2022. Time to tighten your skates, gloves, and headband…

Let’s Roll up to Glory!

GAME BALANCING

The Uppercut diminishing return window has been slightly increased (from 2.25 sec to 3 sec).

The ball speed/direction after a tackle will follow more appropriately the velocity of the tackler.

The collision pushback when two players tackle each other has been improved.

A slight upward lift was added to the Air Dodge to improve the ease of use.

PLAYER COMFORT

GAMEPLAY

Skaters have randomized warm up animations in the Intro Cinematic before the match starts.

Added an overhead collision to prevent clipping against elements of the game world.

The Goal Replay lasts one more second to let players showcase emotes more easily.

Minor improvements to interactions between Tip Toe and harsh slopes.

Various animation updates and improvements (Throw, Ball Catch, Uppercut, Get Up, Idle).

CUSTOM MATCH

Creative AI has been added to Custom Match. Creative AI has more flexibility and variation than typical AI players and are currently in Beta. Creative AI has 3 difficulty levels: Easy, Medium, and Hard. Creative AI is exclusively available in Custom Match and is not in other Game Modes.

‘AI Type’ setting has been added to choose between Standard and Creative AI.

Minor adjustments to the Art of the Custom Match menu.

UI/UX

A timer is now properly displayed on the Skatepark tile when an activity is about to start.

A new themed title screen has been added.

“Quick Buy” has been added to the Shop and Skater menus for items on display.

Several new songs are now available in the Home Page.

New themed Home Page backgrounds are used when a Superstar is equipped.

The matchmaking ETA has been removed. Several improvements made to matchmaking have caused the timer to often be inaccurate, we’re removing it in the interim to make improvements without it being a misleading holdover.

Adjustments to the animations of the skaters during the End of Match.

Source: Roller champions