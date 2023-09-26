Rogue Games announces definitive edition of The last case of Benedict Fox for PS5
Introduction
Rogue Games announces a definitive edition of The last case of Benedict Fox for PS5. A trailer is also shown.
Availability
The last case of Benedict Fox has been available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X since April 27. The PS5 implementation has been undermined so far.
