A new update has been released for Rogue Company Update 2.19 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Rogue Company Update 1.08 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Wicked Glimpse was causing the game to crash, but not anymore! You can now use her to your heart’s content.
If you’ve purchased the Elite Event Pass and noticed that the rewards and levels weren’t displaying correctly, we’ve got good news for you. The issue has been resolved and you can now see the rewards and level that you’ve earned. We’ve also adjusted any players who did not receive those levels correctly to their appropriate level.
We also fixed an issue where using Angelic Juke was causing the game to crash. Now, you can use this ability without fear of a crash.
Lastly, some of you were experiencing an issue where your weekly contracts weren’t being displayed. We know how important those contracts are, so we made sure to fix that as soon as we could.